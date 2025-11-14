Chinese PLA Navy's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship "Sichuan" launches first sea trial

Xinhua) 10:58, November 14, 2025

China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, PLANS Sichuan, sets sail from the port of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Liang/Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, PLANS Sichuan, set sail from east China's Shanghai on Friday morning to conduct its first navigation test mission.

The sea trial will focus on testing and verifying the reliability and stability of the ship's power, electrical and other systems.

The indigenously developed vessel was put into the water in December 2024 at a launch and naming ceremony. It was given the hull number 51.

Since then, construction has progressed steadily as planned. PLANS Sichuan has completed mooring tests, equipment installation and system debugging, and has now met the technical requirements for sea trials.

The Sichuan has a full-load displacement of over 40,000 tonnes and features a dual-island superstructure along with a full-length flight deck.

Being the new-generation amphibious assault ship of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, the vessel incorporates innovative electromagnetic catapult and arrestor technologies, enabling it to carry fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and amphibious equipment.

China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, PLANS Sichuan, sets sail from the port of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Liang/Xinhua)

China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, PLANS Sichuan, sets sail from the port of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Liang/Xinhua)

China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, PLANS Sichuan, sets sail from the port of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Liang/Xinhua)

China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, PLANS Sichuan, sets sail from the port of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Liang/Xinhua)

China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, PLANS Sichuan, sets sail from the port of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Liang/Xinhua)

China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, PLANS Sichuan, sets sail from the port of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Liang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)