Science popularization event kicks off in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 14:18, September 05, 2025

Students interact with a robotic dog at a science popularization event in Baise city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

As part of China's first national science popularization month, a science popularization event kicked off in Baise city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 2, 2025. Coinciding with the start of the new school term, students eagerly described their visions of intelligent companions. This unique science popularization event became a special "first lesson of the new school year."

On the same day, an artificial intelligence (AI) exhibition along with an augmented reality (AR) guide system were launched at the Science and Technology Museum in Baise. They, along with two reception robots, a performing robot, and an AR panoramic guide system, will bring visitors an immersive and interactive experience of science and technology during the month-long event.

Photo shows a reception robot at a science popularization event in Baise city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Liang Zhanghui)

Students participate in a science popularization event in Baise city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Students interact with a robotic dog at a science popularization event in Baise city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Students participate in a science popularization event in Baise city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

In the AI exhibition area, students interacted with smart reception robots. In the area displaying drone applications, drones performed precise take-off and landing demonstrations. In the health and wellness section, human models and AR devices turned abstract knowledge into something tangible. Every booth was surrounded by curious visitors as teachers guided students to try out the devices, and students dived into the world of smart technology.

Students interact with robotic dogs at a science popularization event in Baise city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Students participate in a science popularization event in Baise city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)