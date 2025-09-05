China-ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Collaborative Innovation Center signs over 60 projects

People's Daily Online) 10:50, September 05, 2025

Journalists participating in the event "Sharing New Opportunities, Advancing Together into the Future–Guangxi in the Eyes of International Media" take photos of a robot in the China-ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Collaborative Innovation Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Aug. 27, 2025. (China News Service/Huang Yanmei)

The China-ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Collaborative Innovation Center in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, had signed 51 domestic projects and 16 from ASEAN countries as of the end of August this year.

Guangxi is actively advancing the Center's construction. A 7.78-square-kilometer zone in the core area of Nanning has been designated as a central hub to be jointly built with ASEAN countries, complemented by branch centers in ASEAN nations and major domestic cities. Through the AI industry, Guangxi is further strengthening its role as a bridge between China and ASEAN, two major regional economies.

As China's frontier city for opening up and cooperation with ASEAN, Nanning is striving to build a new highland for the AI industry targeting ASEAN markets. The Center is envisioned as a public service gateway, exchange and exhibition platform, operational management hub, and financing support base for China-ASEAN AI collaborative innovation cooperation.

According to the Nanning Municipal Data Bureau, by the end of August, the Center had collected more than 450 AI application scenario cases across sectors including smart healthcare, transportation, and social governance. It had also released over 100 AI scenarios and opportunity lists, including more than 30 opportunity lists and over 60 ASEAN application scenarios. Selected outstanding cases will be showcased at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in mid-September.

