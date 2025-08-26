Social track of 2025 China-ASEAN 'AI+Cross-Border E-Commerce' Innovative Application Competition wraps up

The final round of the social track of the 2025 China-ASEAN "AI + Cross-Border E-Commerce" Innovative Application Competition concluded on Aug. 24 in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Held under the theme "AI-empowered cross-border e-commerce makes global shopping more convenient and enjoyable," the innovative application competition is part of the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition.

Photo shows a scene of the final round of the social track of the 2025 China-ASEAN "AI+Cross-Border E-Commerce" Innovative Application Competition in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 24, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

The social track of the innovative application competition attracted 236 registered teams, with 20 advancing to the final round.

The final was conducted in the form of a roadshow, where participating teams showcased the technical highlights, application scenarios, commercial value, and other core aspects of their plans through presentations, videos, demos, and more.

Beijing Infimind Technology Co., Ltd. won the championship, while Trueland Information Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. took second place.

Five special awards were also presented: Best AI Technology Innovation Award, Most Commercially Valuable Award, Guangxi Most Potential Award, ASEAN Future Unicorn Award, and Silk Road E-commerce Cooperation Award.

Jointly organized by the Department of Commerce of Guangxi and other units, the competition accelerated the integration of AI with cross-border e-commerce, injecting fresh momentum into Guangxi's efforts to build a cross-border e-commerce hub for the ASEAN market. It also opened up new avenues for digital economy cooperation between China and ASEAN countries.

