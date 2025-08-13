2025 China-ASEAN 'AI+Cross-border E-Commerce' Innovative Application Competition kicks off

People's Daily Online) 13:10, August 13, 2025

(Photo/Chinanews.com)

The "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition recently kicked off in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As part of the event, the 2025 China-ASEAN "AI+Cross-Border E-Commerce" Innovative Application Competition was launched simultaneously. Focusing on China-ASEAN digital trade, the competition has drawn many participants eager to present creative AI solutions for cross-border e-commerce.

The competition emphasizes its ASEAN focus, with event designs geared toward expanding imports of ASEAN goods, strengthening e-commerce talent cultivation and industry-education collaboration with ASEAN countries, and fostering emerging enterprises targeting the ASEAN market.

It also highlights "AI empowerment" with a goal of exploring and expanding AI applications in areas such as product selection and pricing, precision marketing, intelligent customer service, smart logistics, and compliance and risk management. Additionally, the competition promotes "digital cross-border e-commerce" by leveraging event resources and project implementation services to achieve the practical outcome of "promoting investment through competition and fostering production through investment," thereby creating a robust ecosystem for digital cross-border e-commerce development.

