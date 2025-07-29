2025 World AI Conference showcases diverse application scenarios of AI
A visitor views a robot for live-line maintenance at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 28, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases diverse application scenarios of AI. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
A robot demonstrates clothes-folding at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 28, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases diverse application scenarios of AI. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
Visitors try their hands with an AI-powered video creation tool at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 28, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases diverse application scenarios of AI. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Performers wearing AI-powered glasses are pictured at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 28, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases diverse application scenarios of AI. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Visitors view a booth of AI-powered smart glasses at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 28, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases diverse application scenarios of AI. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A staff member (R) introduces a mobile AI assistant product to a visitor at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 28, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases diverse application scenarios of AI. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
