We Are China

2025 World AI Conference showcases diverse application scenarios of AI

Xinhua) 08:32, July 29, 2025

A visitor views a robot for live-line maintenance at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 28, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases diverse application scenarios of AI. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A robot demonstrates clothes-folding at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 28, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases diverse application scenarios of AI. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Visitors try their hands with an AI-powered video creation tool at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 28, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases diverse application scenarios of AI. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Performers wearing AI-powered glasses are pictured at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 28, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases diverse application scenarios of AI. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors view a booth of AI-powered smart glasses at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 28, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases diverse application scenarios of AI. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member (R) introduces a mobile AI assistant product to a visitor at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 28, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases diverse application scenarios of AI. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)