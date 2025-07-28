China tops global AI model count with over 1,500 large models released
SHANGHAI, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China has released 1,509 large artificial intelligence (AI) models, the highest number globally, accounting for a substantial share of the 3,755 models launched worldwide to date, according to information presented at the 2025 World AI Conference (WAIC).
China has established a comprehensive AI industrial system covering foundational infrastructure and sector-specific applications. According to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), the country is home to over 5,100 AI companies, accounting for roughly 15 percent of the global total. Additionally, China boasts 71 AI unicorns, representing about 26 percent of the world's 271.
Yu Xiaohui, president of CAICT, noted that the rapid iteration of foundational large models this year, along with new technological approaches, demonstrates significant potential for advancing towards Artificial General Intelligence. He said that a positive development landscape has taken shape in China, characterized by leading companies, rising unicorns, specialized firms, and emerging startups.
Listed companies and unicorns are identified as major engines for China's AI industry. There are over 300 AI-related listed companies in China, whose AI-related revenue constitutes about 70 percent of the country's total AI industry scale, according to CAICT.
The top five innovation fields for Chinese AI unicorns are large models, autonomous driving, intelligent robots, business intelligence applications and AI computing chips.
China's AI industry is expanding rapidly, fueled by a continuous stream of new technologies, applications, and business models. It has become a key growth driver for high-quality economic and social development, Yu said.
Themed "Global Solidarity in the AI Era," the three-day WAIC -- along with the High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance held concurrently in Shanghai -- concluded on Monday, bringing together high-level representatives from over 40 countries and international organizations.
