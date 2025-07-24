Chinese premier to attend world AI conference, meeting on global AI governance
(Xinhua) 16:29, July 24, 2025
BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend and address the opening ceremony of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai on July 26, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.
