Chinese premier to attend world AI conference, meeting on global AI governance

Xinhua) 16:29, July 24, 2025

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend and address the opening ceremony of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai on July 26, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.

