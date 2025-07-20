The 'AI for All' Mass Innovation Contest invites public participation

People's Daily Online) 15:39, July 20, 2025

"Ambassador Zhi Zhi, how was your ASEAN trip?"

"Amazing! Vietnam’s colorful floating boats matched my outfit perfectly!"

"There's a new event in Nanning—come join us, and don't forget to bring your new friends!"

This playful exchange comes from an AI-generated short video. In the clip, Guangxi's lychee mascot "Zhi Zhi" shares fun stories from her journey through the 10 ASEAN countries over a phone call before receiving an invitation to a mysterious event—all these vivid scenes were created using AI technology.

An AI-generated short film is shown during the launch. (Photo provided by the organizer)

"With AI technology, everyone can create such amazing content," said Li Muhan, co-founder of Yuguang Tongchen, while enthusiastically engaging with the audience at the launch of the contest.

This contest has designed the "AI for All" Mass Innovation Contest track, encouraging the general public to create their own fun AI content. "The slogan 'AI for All' reflects this perfectly—AI isn't just a tool for a select few but a medium for technological empowerment. Everyone should participate and use AI to change their lives," said Li, emphasizing that even ordinary people can "play with" AI.

AI-generated art, AI-designed solutions, AI-composed lyrics and music—AIGC (AI-generated content) has sparked a wave of public creativity. Li explained that AIGC not only significantly reduces costs but also breaks conventional thinking, fostering imaginative content—especially in sci-fi and fantasy genres, where AI excels in constructing grand scenes and conveying futuristic, high-tech aesthetics. Whether depicting people or objects, AI makes breakthroughs every few months, evolving at an astonishing pace.

Co-founder of Yuguang Tongchen, Li Muhan, speaks at the launch. (Photo provided by the organizer)

As a small business, Yuguang Tongchen has already signed an agreement with Nanning's Wuxiang New District, partnering with Guangxi's universities to build an "AIGC Innovation and Entrepreneurship Practice Base" to incubate AI talent and co-develop innovative projects. "The contest allows us to test the feasibility of our AIGC solutions while connecting with like-minded friends and partners. More AI technologies will be activated through this contest," Li said.

"The contest will help build mutual understanding between China and ASEAN countries—allowing our works to reach ASEAN audiences while showcasing ASEAN's creative ideas. It's a fantastic platform for connection, and I eagerly anticipate widespread participation," Li said.

The "AI for All" Mass Innovation Contest extends a sincere invitation to all. (Photo provided by the organizer)

The contest is open to leading companies, startups, research institutions, university students, independent developers, and more, fostering collaboration to redefine future competitiveness in the AI wave.

"I sincerely invite all creators to join the "AI for All" Mass Innovation Contest and together propel AIGC into the mainstream and the future," said Li, looking forward to exploring AI creation and innovation with creators from all fields to drive the high-quality development of Guangxi's AI industry.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)