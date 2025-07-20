'Scenario Breakthrough' Application Innovation Contest launched during 'AI for All' competition

Photo shows the launch event.

On the afternoon of July 19, the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition officially kicked off in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, extending a shining invitation to talents from China and abroad. At the launch ceremony, nine major competitions under the "Scenario Breakthrough" Application Innovation Contest—one of the three major contests—were officially announced, covering fields such as automotive, agriculture, healthcare, cultural tourism, e-commerce, security, market regulation, talent development, and sports.

The first to take the stage was the "AI + Automotive" Innovation Competition. This contest will feature 10 targeted scenario-based fields and multiple technical challenge topics. With no specific themes, it encourages creativity from university students and startups.

The embodied AI robot "Aibao" makes its debut at the event. (Photo provided by the organizer)

The embodied AI robot "Aibao" from AI² Robotics made its debut at the event. Not only can it "speak," but it also "gets things done," having already taken on specific production tasks in multiple workshops of Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor. Guo Yandong, founder and CEO of AI² Robotics, stated: "AI empowers a new era for the automotive industry. This competition presents a new opportunity, and we are willing to collaborate with partners from all sectors to advance the intelligent development of the automotive industry!"

During the Smart Agriculture (Digital Village) Innovation Competition, Zhang Xingjie, founder of Digital Orchard of JJR Technology, showcased the bountiful scenes of a smart farm to attendees, where an AI farm system serves as a 24/7 farm manager.

"Let’s plant the seeds of AI intelligence in the fields and spread 'Guangxi’s wisdom' to more corners of the world," Zhang said.

Photo shows the launch event.

In the medical field, AI has injected new momentum into safeguarding life and health. A competition featuring AI in medical fields consists of four categories: smart healthcare, smart medical services, smart traditional Chinese medicine, and smart disease control. With abundant awards, the competition welcomes participation from relevant entities within and outside the region, as well as ASEAN countries, to jointly build a healthy China.

The healthy development of AI cannot be separated from security safeguards. The China-ASEAN AI Security Competition focuses on AI computing power security, algorithm security, data security, application security, and real-world attack and defense scenarios. It invites leading enterprises, startups, research institutions, university students, and individual developers from China and ASEAN countries to participate.

Yang Zhentao, the competition’s recommendation officer, explained: "The goal of this competition is to comprehensively strengthen AI risk assessment and prevention across the entire chain, establishing an integrated AI security service management system encompassing evaluation, monitoring, and certification. This initiative supports the Belt and Road Initiative and the building of a China-ASEAN community with a shared future, safeguarding the high-quality development of Guangxi’s AI industry. We welcome everyone to contribute to AI security."

Photo shows the launch event.

During the launch event, a number of competitions in multiple fields, including "AI + cross-border e-commerce," extended an invitation to the public.

The "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition, themed "AI Guangxi, AI China, AI ASEAN," encompasses a diverse range of tracks. The "Scenario Breakthrough" Application Innovation Contest focuses on implementing AI technology in 17 key industries, including automotive, cultural tourism, and education. Additionally, the competition will remain open to expanding new tracks in response to industry developments.

