The 'AI for All: China-ASEAN' competition brings intelligence and technology into sync

On the cultural and tourism stage, artificial intelligence (AI) guides you on journeys through breathtaking landscapes. In the fields, drones inspect smart rice paddies. On the factory floor, robotic arms move in harmony with lines of code. On July 19, 2025, the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition officially kicked off in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, extending a shining invitation to participants from across China and beyond.

With the theme "AI Guangxi, AI China, AI ASEAN," the competition features three major tracks: the "Scenario Breakthrough" Application Innovation Contest, the "Champion's Challenge" Industry Challenge Contest, and the "AI for All" Mass Innovation Contest. The event will run from July through November and is open to all participants with no barriers to entry.

In recent years, AI has become deeply integrated into various aspects of Chinese society, including culture and tourism, manufacturing, and healthcare. According to official data, as of December 2024, generative AI products in China had reached a user base of 249 million. As of April 9 this year, China accounted for 38.58 percent of the world's AI patent applications, ranking first globally. Against this backdrop, Guangxi's launch of the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition not only builds a platform for AI to empower all sectors but also serves to pool resources and promote the mutual advancement of innovation and practical application.

One of the most remarkable features of this competition is its open approach. Guangxi has already made it clear: "In the era of artificial intelligence, we cannot be absent or fall behind." This reflects a strong commitment to encouraging and developing AI. The competition welcomes participants from all sectors across China and ASEAN—whether they are leading enterprises, startups, research institutes, university students, or individual developers. This open and inclusive stance highlights both the sincerity of the organizers in inviting broad participation and the clear structure of the competition itself. With its three distinct tracks, the event offers targeted opportunities for individuals and teams to showcase their strengths and creativity in the track best suited to their capabilities and expertise.

In fact, the significance of the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition goes beyond providing a platform for AI empowerment. It also serves as a catalyst for innovation, accelerating the transition of technologies from concept to real-world application. Although AI has already been widely adopted in many fields, it's true that some areas still face challenges and "last mile" obstacles in implementation. How can AI better bridge the gap between industry demands and technological development? How can innovation be translated into practical use? And how can AI, rooted in real-world needs, deliver greater public benefit? The competition may offer some answers to these pressing questions.

The foundation of openness, sharing, and mutual benefit gives the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition its broader meaning. It represents a valuable testing ground for how Guangxi—and China as a whole—can empower industries with AI. Whether you're an individual or part of a team, actively participating in the competition allows you to showcase your intelligence, connect with resources, and learn from others. This not only enhances your own development but also promotes a deeper understanding and more effective use of AI. Ultimately, the competition represents a collision of ideas, a dialogue of technologies, and a sharing of achievements.

With its principles of openness, collaboration, and shared success, the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition is a mutual journey of ideas and innovation, of technology and real-world results. Whether you're from China or abroad, and whether you're an individual or part of a team, this competition lights a spark, gathers strength, and inspires exploration—redefining what it means to be competitive in the future of AI.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)