Calling all heroes! The 'AI for All' competition in south China's Guangxi is now recruiting participants

People's Daily Online) 22:01, July 18, 2025

On July 19, the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition will officially kick off in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, extending a shining invitation to talents from around the world.

The competition features three major tracks:

· The "Scenario Breakthrough" Application Innovation Contest

· The "Champion's Challenge" Industry Challenge Contest

· The "AI for All" Mass Innovation Contest

With no entry barriers, the event welcomes enterprises, research teams, students, and individual developers from both China and abroad to showcase their creativity and technological prowess.

The intelligent future of every industry is yours to define. Join now—your ideas could shape what comes next.

