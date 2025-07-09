China's first bachelor's program in AI education to address teacher shortage

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Normal University (BNU) has launched China's first undergraduate program dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) education, aiming to address a critical shortage of specialized teachers in the field.

The initiative aligns with government directives to boost AI education across primary and secondary schools nationwide, the Science and Technology Daily reported on Wednesday.

In late 2024, the Ministry of Education issued a directive calling for measures to advance AI education in primary and secondary schools.

This year, Beijing's municipal authorities issued a dedicated AI education plan for 2025-2027, demanding the establishment of regular teaching systems and standardized curricula.

"The shortage of qualified instructors and the lack of specialized training remain major obstacles," said an official from BNU's Faculty of Education, adding that the program's core mission is to train educators equipped with both advanced AI technical skills and strong pedagogical expertise.

"We are leveraging our unique interdisciplinary strengths to cultivate talent that supports the country's strategic drive toward intelligent education," the official said.

Unlike purely technical AI degrees, BNU's AI Education program integrates two essential knowledge streams. The curriculum combines an AI technology module, covering generative AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and educational data mining, with a foundation in education science, including learning theory, psychology, curriculum design and assessment.

The program also plans to introduce practical innovation courses, such as the application of AI technologies in education.

In addition, compulsory courses cover topics such as AI ethics and data security, instilling in students a core philosophy of "technology serving education," according to BNU.

Beyond theory, the program fosters practical skills through a unique "university-enterprise-school" collaborative training model, which helps immerse students in real-world teaching environments and technical development projects.

Career prospects in the AI education field are broad, with graduates well-prepared to become AI or information technology teachers, driving digital transformation in primary and secondary schools.

The booming educational technology sector also needs their expertise to develop and refine AI-driven learning platforms and courses. Further career paths include academic research, educational management, and shaping AI education policy, according to the BNU's Faculty of Education.

"AI advancements are reshaping society at unprecedented rates, profoundly altering education," said Yu Shengquan, executive director of BNU's Advanced Innovation Center for Future Education.

"Developing 'digital citizens' equipped for this new reality is now a central educational imperative," Yu added.

The center has previously partnered with Chinese tech giant Tencent to develop a comprehensive AI knowledge framework and curriculum spanning elementary, middle and high school levels, according to Yu.

