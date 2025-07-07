China speaks for over 70 countries on promoting accessibility through AI at UNHRC

GENEVA, July 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese representative on Friday delivered a joint statement on behalf of more than 70 countries at the annual thematic panel discussion on technical cooperation and capacity-building, held during the 59th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The joint statement, titled "Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Promoting Accessibility," was delivered by Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland. It called for strengthened technical assistance and capacity-building in this field to help all countries benefit from AI development.

The statement underscored that building an accessible environment is a hallmark of human civilization and an essential safeguard for ensuring that everyone enjoys human rights. It noted that AI holds tremendous potential to remove physical, informational, and cultural barriers through innovative solutions and to foster inclusive social development.

The joint statement put forward three key proposals: first, to uphold a people-centered approach by ensuring that the development of AI fully respects, promotes, and protects human rights; second, to advance inclusive development by making sure that the benefits of AI are shared by all and contribute to equal opportunities and inclusive growth; and third, to pursue win-win cooperation by increasing financial and technical support for developing countries and enhancing global AI governance through international cooperation.

The joint statement marks an important step in implementing the resolution on equal accessibility for all, led by China as one of the main sponsors at the UNHRC.

It also marks the latest in a series of joint statements initiated by China at the UNHRC on the theme of "AI for Human Rights." Previous statements focused on using AI to promote the rights of persons with disabilities (53rd session), children (55th session), and women (56th session), all of which received broad support and positive feedback from UN member states.

