Nvidia CEO: Dawn of AI just the beginning

(People's Daily App) 15:58, July 17, 2025

"The last ten, twelve years is really about preparing for today," Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, told People's Daily reporter at the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) on Wednesday. US tech giant Nvidia made its debut at the CISCE. Previously, its CEO announced that the company had gained US government approval to resume sales of its H20 AI chips to China.

