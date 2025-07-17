Nvidia CEO: Dawn of AI just the beginning
(People's Daily App) 15:58, July 17, 2025
"The last ten, twelve years is really about preparing for today," Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, told People's Daily reporter at the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) on Wednesday. US tech giant Nvidia made its debut at the CISCE. Previously, its CEO announced that the company had gained US government approval to resume sales of its H20 AI chips to China.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- AI-powered robot delivers impressive performance in harvesting winter jujubes in NW China's Shaanxi
- S China's Guangzhou issues its first business license using 'AI assistant' for sole proprietors
- Sowing seeds of intelligence: rural women fuel China's AI revolution
- Nvidia CEO lauds China's AI development
- AI revolution transforms learning for students in China's Chongqing
- World AI Conference 2025 kicks off on July 26; more than 100 products to make debut
- AI-powered flash flood alert mini-program launched in SW China province
- China's first bachelor's program in AI education to address teacher shortage
- Experts sharpen focus on new frontiers of AI
- AI unlocks new frontiers for retail in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.