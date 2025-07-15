Nvidia CEO lauds China's AI development

Xinhua) 16:52, July 15, 2025

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Jensen Huang, CEO of U.S. tech giant Nvidia, on Tuesday praised China's rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) during his visit to Beijing, describing the Chinese market as both "large" and "dynamic."

"AI is moving very fast in China," Huang said in an interview here, highlighting the thriving AI ecosystem in China and pointing to the abundance of startups and major cloud service providers.

Huang emphasized China's strong talent pool, noting that China is home to 50 percent of the world's AI researchers.

"AI is being applied to everything from consumer applications, internet shopping, grocery delivery to self-driving cars and all these incredible applications" in China, Huang said.

He said he is "very happy" to see the development of AI in the country, attributing it to the country's robust education in science and mathematics.

Nvidia's H20 chips will soon be available in the Chinese market again as the U.S. government has approved for the company filing licenses to start shipping H20s to China, Huang said.

"I'm looking forward to shipping H20s very soon. So I'm very happy with that very, very good news," he said.

This is Huang's third visit to China since the start of 2025. Huang will attend the opening ceremony of the third China International Supply Chain Expo on Wednesday and participate in related activities.

