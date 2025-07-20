'AI for All: China-ASEAN' competition unveils major contests

On July 19, the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition officially kicked off in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The "Scenario Breakthrough" Application Innovation Contest is unveiled. (Photo provided by the organizer）

The competition will run from July to November, attracting leading domestic and international companies, research teams, university students, and individual developers to participate. The event aims to explore ASEAN application scenarios, foster emerging AI enterprises targeting the ASEAN market, and promote the deep integration of AI technology with the real economy.

A representative of Guangxi SKY Cloud Technology issues challenges on the stage. (Photo provided by the organizer）

The competition has established three major tracks to meet the needs of different participants: the "Scenario Breakthrough" Application Innovation Contest, the "Champion's Challenge" Industry Challenge Contest, the "AI for All" Mass Innovation Contest.

The "Scenario Breakthrough" Application Innovation Contest focuses on implementing AI technology in 17 key industries, including automotive, cultural tourism, and education. During the launch ceremony, nine competitions were officially announced.

The "Champion's Challenge" Industry Challenge Contest centers on addressing key industry bottlenecks by "issuing challenges" and breaking through critical "bottleneck" technologies using AI. During the launch, representatives from Geely Automobile and Guangxi Guangxi SKY Cloud Technology presented their challenges. Guangxi Guangxi SKY Cloud Technology announced five innovation goals and pledged to invest 20.5 million yuan in R&D funding to contribute to the transformation of China's manufacturing sector in the AI era.

The "AI for All" Mass Innovation Contest is unveiled. (Photo provided by the organizer）

The "AI for All" Mass Innovation Contest aims to inspire widespread public participation in AI applications. Open to the general public, it explores future scenarios of AI empowering various industries. Li Muhan, co-founder of Yuguang Tongchen, stated that they would collaborate with Guangxi universities to establish an "AIGC Innovation and Entrepreneurship Practice Base," incubating AI talent and co-developing innovation projects to support the high-quality development of Guangxi's AI industry.

