'AI for All' competition launched in Nanning, S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 22:10, July 19, 2025

The "AI for All: Chinese-ASEAN" competition officially launched in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 19, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Yan Lizheng)

The "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition officially launched in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on July 19, 2025. The competition, themed on "AI Guangxi, AI China, AI ASEAN," will run from July to November.

With no entry barriers, the event welcomes leading domestic and foreign enterprises, research teams, university students, and individual developers to participate. By fully exploring AI application scenarios, it will focus on fostering emerging AI enterprises targeting the ASEAN market, drive the deep integration of AI technology with the real economy, facilitate its transformation into new productive forces, and empower all industries.

The competition features three major tracks: the "Scenario Breakthrough" Application Innovation Contest, the "Champion's Challenge" Industry Challenge Contest, and the "AI for All" Mass Innovation Contest. It also includes tracks focused on 17 key fields, such as AI + automotive, overseas talents, cross-border e-commerce, smart cultural tourism, and smart agriculture.

The competition aims to explore innovative solutions that can be quickly deployed and scaled, ensuring that the development and application of AI are truly people-centered and benefit the public.

