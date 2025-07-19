Can't keep it hidden anymore! AI is quietly painting a smart new landscape across all industries

People's Daily Online) 22:02, July 19, 2025

With a tap on the screen, a drone hundreds of miles away takes off for inspection. In crisscrossed fields, unmanned farm machinery plow back and forth. Inside a medical analysis lab, artificial intelligence (AI) swiftly scans medical images... AI is reshaping the logic of traditional industries with unprecedented breadth and depth, optimizing service chains, and ushering in a qualitative leap in both efficiency and user experience.

The "future vision" empowered by AI is no longer a distant dream. Embodying this blend of innovation and aspiration, the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition kicked off on July 19, 2025 in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The competition welcomes participants from across China and ASEAN, including leading enterprises, startups, research institutes, university students, and individual developers. All will find a broad stage here to showcase their intelligence, connect with resources, and redefine future competitiveness in the wave of AI innovation.

