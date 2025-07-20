AI-powered production line set up to sort durians in S China's Hainan
An AI-powered production line assesses durians at a company in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, July 18, 2025. A new AI-powered production line for sorting durians has started operating in Sanya. It can automatically identify the fruit quality and eliminate durians with defects such as insect pests, rot, or immature fruit pulp. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
