AI competition established to boost China-ASEAN technological collaboration

An interactive robot gestures at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Haoming)

NANNING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- An AI-themed competition was launched on Saturday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to promote cross-border AI collaboration and innovation.

The initiative, titled "AI Capacity-Building Action for All Cup" (AAA Cup), aims to strengthen the integration of AI technology and the real economy, promote the aggregation of innovative resources, and develop a new ecosystem for AI application. It also seeks to better serve the building of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

The AAA Cup is designed as an international, professional and high-level AI competition, open to participants from China and ASEAN countries, including companies, startups, research institutes and individual developers.

Awards such as "High-Potential Enterprises" and "Future Unicorn Enterprises Facing ASEAN" will be presented to outstanding projects, to recognize their efforts in exploring ASEAN application scenarios and promote the application and popularization of technologies and products in the ASEAN market.

Wen Yonggang, a member of the competition's review panel and a professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, said this AI competition can attract more innovative teams to form a regional AI innovation alliance between China and ASEAN.

He further noted that such an alliance will deeply combine technical capabilities with application scenarios -- creating a close cooperative relationship to meet the common needs of AI application scenarios in both China and ASEAN.

