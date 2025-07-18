China, ASEAN members hold talks on AI-powered women development in Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:40, July 18, 2025

NANNING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Over 180 delegates from across China and ASEAN countries convened in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Wednesday, to explore AI's transformative potential to boost women's development.

Themed "Empowerment, Sharing, Innovation: Artificial Intelligence and Women's Development," the 2025 Exchange and Cooperation Forum on Women's Development with ASEAN marks its 9th edition since its debut as the China-ASEAN Women's Forum in 2006.

"This convening reflects the growing urgency to place women at the center of technological transformation within ASEAN, China, and the broader global community," said Sok Chan Chhorvy, secretary of state, Ministry of Women's Affairs of Cambodia, during the event's opening ceremony.

Wang Weiping, Guangxi's deputy Party chief, highlighted at the forum the region's strategic role as a gateway to Southeast Asia, leveraging cultural and geographic ties to foster collaboration.

Guangxi is building a cross-border AI ecosystem, integrating world-leading R&D from top-tier cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, with applications in the ASEAN region to create more opportunities for women in the digital era, said Wang.

The opening ceremony also featured the signing of key agreements aimed at strengthening women's empowerment.

The two-day forum features roundtable discussions that focus on AI's role in advancing women, alongside an exhibition showcasing women's AI-driven entrepreneurial achievements.

Many event participants lauded China's leadership in AI, citing its innovations as a model for ASEAN nations, and called for stronger China-ASEAN collaboration to create an inclusive digital environment for women to thrive.

"We seek stronger ties with women's federations in China's border regions, as well as with counterparts in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia," said Do Thi Thu Thao, first vice president of the Vietnam Women's Union, "to advance e-commerce, cross-border trade, healthcare, and cultural exchange, fostering mutual growth in the digital era."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)