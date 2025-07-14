Chinese FM details positive outcomes of ASEAN Plus foreign ministers' meetings

Xinhua) 09:48, July 14, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday briefed the media on China-ASEAN cooperation during his attendance of the ASEAN Plus foreign ministers' meetings here.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that against the backdrop of rampant unilateralism and protectionism at present, China and ASEAN countries have demonstrated a strong desire to support each other, unite and cooperate, and jointly meet challenges.

He said the meetings achieved a series of outcomes. Firstly, both sides confirmed the completion of negotiations on version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area and agreed to submit it for approval and signing at the leaders' meeting in October, signaling that China and ASEAN will continue to promote regional economic integration and build a high-level regional free trade network.

Secondly, China and ASEAN agreed on the action plan for the comprehensive strategic partnership for the next five years, setting out over 40 goals of all-round cooperation in various fields, injecting strong impetus to bilateral pragmatic cooperation in the next phase.

Thirdly, both sides welcomed the completion of the third reading of the draft text of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), agreed to strive to complete consultations within 2026 and reach a COC that is effective, substantive and in line with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. This will provide a stronger guarantee for peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Wang pointed out that China puts forward the building of a community of shared future with neighboring countries and promotes the modernization of these countries.

Saying that all ASEAN countries speak highly of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership and believe that China is the most important dialogue partner of ASEAN, Wang said that China-ASEAN cooperation is the most energetic and fruitful example in the Asia-Pacific region, and we are fully confident in the future of China-ASEAN relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)