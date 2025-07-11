Wang Yi highlights achievements of mutually beneficial cooperation between China, ASEAN

Xinhua) 09:04, July 11, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 10, 2025. Wang co-hosted the meeting, which was attended by foreign ministers of ASEAN members, ASEAN observer, as well as the secretary-general of the ASEAN. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 (Xinhua)-- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, briefed the fruitful achievements of bilateral cooperation during his attendance at the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting here on Thursday.

Firstly, the bond of the community with a shared future with neighboring countries has become ever closer, the building of bilateral communities with a shared future, with Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia respectively, has been elevated to a higher level, and mutually beneficial cooperation has advanced toward higher quality.

Secondly, the steps of regional opening up and cooperation have become more resolute. Negotiations on the Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area have been fully completed, and the protocol is expected to be signed within the year. The ASEAN-China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit has pioneered a new model of cross-regional cooperation.

Thirdly, security cooperation has become more in-depth. All parties have completed the third reading of the draft text of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, effectively managing differences and maintaining overall maritime stability. China has also joined hands with Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and other countries to combat transnational crimes such as online gambling and telecommunications fraud.

Fourthly, personnel exchanges have become more convenient. For two consecutive years, the two sides have held over 100 cultural and people-to-people exchange events. The "Lancang-Mekong visas" and the "ASEAN visa" have been officially implemented, making mutual visits as easy and frequent as family gatherings.

Wang said that China has always regarded ASEAN as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and views the region as a pilot zone for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

He said China will continue to adhere to the principles of good-neighborliness, stability, prosperity and mutual benefit, and share a common future, working with ASEAN to champion the Asian values of peace, cooperation, openness, and inclusiveness, to build a peaceful, secure, prosperous, beautiful, and friendly shared home, and promote the building of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, accelerating the revitalization of Asia amid the rising momentum of the Global South.

Representatives attending the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting pose for a group photo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 10, 2025. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-hosted the meeting, which was attended by foreign ministers of ASEAN members, ASEAN observer, as well as the secretary-general of the ASEAN. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

