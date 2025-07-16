China-ASEAN cooperation based on mutual benefit: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China consistently ensures that it responds to ASEAN countries' desire to grow their economies and improve the lives of people, and their cooperation is always based on equality and mutual benefits, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a relevant query, noting that China and ASEAN countries have similar development philosophies, goals and shared interests.

Recent years have seen many cooperation highlights in emerging sectors such as e-commerce and digital tech, Lin said, pointing out that China and ASEAN countries have made remarkable achievements in advancing regional economic integration and facilitating cross-border travel.

"China and ASEAN have affirmed the completion of consultations on the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0. The two sides are engaged in high-quality implementation of the RCEP, and expanding the common market. Chinese cross-border e-commerce platforms are working with their Southeast Asian counterparts to introduce more competitive products to the market," Lin said, adding that Chinese businesses are building 5G networks, bringing fiber optics to households and enabling digital transformation in Southeast Asian countries.

"With 'Lancang-Mekong visa' and the 'ASEAN visa' coming into effect, travel is being further eased between China and ASEAN countries," said Lin.

Lin said that with China's well-established industrial chain in manufacturing, it has kept the global industrial and supply chains stable, cut local production and living costs and turbocharged technological advancement and industrial upgrade in China's partner countries through industrial cooperation.

Noting that China has a mega-sized market, Lin said China is implementing the strategy of expanding domestic demand and special initiatives to boost consumption.

"The vast potential of domestic demand will be unleashed, bringing more opportunities for our neighborhood and the rest of the world," he added.

At the recently concluded China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, ASEAN countries said they have the most dynamic and fruitful cooperation with China.

"Not only is this a recognition of the cooperation, but also an echo to China's commitment to fostering an amicable, secure and prosperous neighborhood, the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and a vision for a shared future," Lin said, noting that China will continue to work with ASEAN countries for robust momentum for common development and prosperity.

