China promotes high-tech solutions for disability support

Xinhua) 14:27, July 22, 2025

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China is exploring the use of advanced technologies such as smart bionic hands and guide robots to improve the well-being of people with disabilities, ensuring that scientific and technological progress benefits this community, an official said Tuesday.

Zhou Changkui, chairperson of the Board of Executive Directors of the China Disabled Persons' Federation, said at a press conference that these applications were unveiled at a recent forum.

He added that China will further focus on the development of new technologies and industries, including brain-computer interfaces, to better support people with disabilities.

According to Zhou, the federation and some other governmental departments have jointly issued a guiding document to promote the use of technology in supporting people with disabilities. It is also collaborating with universities, research institutes and high-tech companies to boost the development of relevant technologies and industries.

Zhou noted that during the upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), China will continue to promote the application of artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies to serve people with disabilities, and ensure that advanced technologies better meet their needs.

