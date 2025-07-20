'AI+Cross-border E-commerce' competition kicks off in Guangxi, S China

On the afternoon of July 19, the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition was launched in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As part of the competition, the "AI+Cross-border E-commerce" Innovation Application Competition, jointly organized by the Guangxi Department of Commerce and other units, also kicked off simultaneously.

The "AI+Cross-border E-commerce" Innovation Application Competition will run from July to September and will feature both academic and public tracks, offering services such as expert mentorship, training and certification, resource support, and access to ASEAN markets. The competition aims to accelerate the integration of AI technologies in cross-border e-commerce, highlight Guangxi's pivotal role, and share China's technological advancements and experiences in AI-driven cross-border e-commerce development.

The competition emphasizes its ASEAN focus, with event designs geared toward expanding imports of ASEAN goods, strengthening e-commerce talent cultivation and industry-education collaboration with ASEAN countries, and fostering emerging enterprises targeting the ASEAN market.

It also highlights "AI empowerment" with a goal of exploring and expanding AI applications in areas such as product selection and pricing, precision marketing, intelligent customer service, smart logistics, and compliance and risk management. Additionally, the competition promotes "digital cross-border e-commerce" by leveraging event resources and project implementation services to achieve the practical outcome of "promoting investment through competition and fostering production through investment," thereby creating a robust ecosystem for digital cross-border e-commerce development.

