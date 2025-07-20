In Pics: 'AI Super League' in Guangxi, S China
The "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition is launched. (Photo provided by the organizer)
On the afternoon of July 19, the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition was launched in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The competition is committed to creating an international, professional, and top-tier "AI Super League."
The "Champion's Challenge" Industry Challenge Contest is launched. (Photo provided by the organizer)
An innovative application of "AI+Culture and tourism." (Photo provided by the organizer)
The "AI for All" Mass Innovation Contest is launched. (Photo provided by the organizer)
The embodied AI robot "Aibao" makes its debut at the event. (Photo provided by the organizer)
A member of the jury shares his insights. (Photo provided by the organizer)
Photo shows the launch ceremony. (Photo provided by the organizer)
Photos
Related Stories
- The 'AI for All' Mass Innovation Contest invites public participation
- 'AI+Cross-border E-commerce' competition kicks off in Guangxi, S China
- 'Scenario Breakthrough' Application Innovation Contest launched during 'AI for All' competition
- 'AI for All: China-ASEAN' competition unveils major contests
- AI-powered production line set up to sort durians in S China's Hainan
- AI competition established to boost China-ASEAN technological collaboration
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.