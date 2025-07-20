We Are China

In Pics: 'AI Super League' in Guangxi, S China

People's Daily Online) 16:34, July 20, 2025

The "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition is launched. (Photo provided by the organizer)

On the afternoon of July 19, the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition was launched in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The competition is committed to creating an international, professional, and top-tier "AI Super League."

The "Champion's Challenge" Industry Challenge Contest is launched. (Photo provided by the organizer)

An innovative application of "AI+Culture and tourism." (Photo provided by the organizer)

The "AI for All" Mass Innovation Contest is launched. (Photo provided by the organizer)

The embodied AI robot "Aibao" makes its debut at the event. (Photo provided by the organizer)

A member of the jury shares his insights. (Photo provided by the organizer)

Photo shows the launch ceremony. (Photo provided by the organizer)

