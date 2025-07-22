'AI for All' competition launched in Bangkok

People's Daily Online) 15:26, July 22, 2025

Photo shows the Bangkok sub-venue of the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition. (People's Daily Online/Jian Chengyuan)

Themed on "AI Guangxi, AI China, AI ASEAN," the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition officially launched in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on July 19, 2025. The competition will run from July to November.

Simultaneously, seven sub-venues spanning domestic and international locations for the competition were launched, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Hong Kong, Bangkok in Thailand, and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

The launch ceremony of the competition in Bangkok took place at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) Innovation Cooperation Center (Bangkok), bringing together representatives from AI enterprises from Thailand and other ASEAN nations, as well as Chinese-invested enterprises operating in Thailand.

Xu Bo, market general manager of Makerwit Technology, shares the company's practices in applying AI to manufacturing at the Bangkok sub-venue of the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition. (People's Daily Online/Jian Chengyuan)

At the Bangkok sub-venue, Xu Bo, market general manager of Makerwit Technology, delivered a presentation to the main venue via video link, sharing the company's successful AI applications in intelligent factory systems, smart logistics solutions, and independently developed AGV robots. The presentation included a live demonstration showcasing how AGV robots are empowering the development of ASEAN's intelligent manufacturing sector.

Experts, scholars, and enterprise representatives reached unanimous agreement regarding Guangxi's strategic importance in China-ASEAN economic cooperation.

They hope to leverage this competition as an opportunity to strengthen multilateral cooperation efforts and better promote AI applications in the ASEAN market to achieve mutual benefits while jointly advancing regional economic development and industrial upgrading by giving play to Guangxi's role as a crucial regional hub.

Photo shows participants at the Bangkok sub-venue of the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition. (People's Daily Online/Jian Chengyuan)

The competition features three major tracks: the "Scenario Breakthrough" Application Innovation Contest, the "Champion's Challenge" Industry Challenge Contest, and the "AI for All" Mass Innovation Contest. It also includes tracks focused on 17 key fields, such as AI + automotive, overseas talents, cross-border e-commerce, smart cultural tourism, and smart agriculture.

The competition aims to explore innovative solutions that can be quickly deployed and scaled, ensuring that the development and application of AI are truly people-centered and benefit the public.

Photo shows an AGV at the Bangkok sub-venue of the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition. (People's Daily Online/Jian Chengyuan)

