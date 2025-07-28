2025 World AI Conference kicks off in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:50, July 28, 2025

People view an AI-powered textile machine at the exhibition area of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2025. The event kicked off here on Saturday. More than 1,000 officials and representatives of industries, universities and research institutes from home and abroad attended the opening ceremony.

A staff member (C) introduces an AR glasses product to visitors at the exhibition area of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2025.

Visitors view a robot for quality checking at the exhibition area of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2025.

A child plays a game with a humanoid robot at the exhibition area of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2025.

A visitor takes photos of a humanoid robot of Tesla at the exhibition area of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2025.

Humanoid robots simulate operation scenarios at the exhibition area of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2025.

People watch a robotic dog showing its skills at the exhibition area of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2025.

Visitors try an electronic virtual drum product at the exhibition area of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2025.

A child takes over a product he has purchased from a humanoid robot sales assistant at the exhibition area of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2025.

This photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in east China's Shanghai.

An electric vertical take-off-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft is pictured at the exhibition area of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2025.

A visitor interacts with a humanoid robot at the exhibition area of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2025.

A visitor touches a robot equipped with visual and tactile sensors at the exhibition area of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2025.

A staff member (R) of Westwell, a Chinese technology company, introduces a Q-Tractor P40 Plus new energy unmanned vehicle to a visitor during its debut at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 27, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases the world's latest AI advancements while providing a platform for visitors to access AI products and technologies.

People look at an AIGC art installation at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 27, 2025.

The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases the world's latest AI advancements while providing a platform for visitors to access AI products and technologies. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People view a smart industrial copilot system at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 27, 2025.

The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases the world's latest AI advancements while providing a platform for visitors to access AI products and technologies. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A robot demonstrates random item sorting through text recognition to visitors at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 27, 2025.

The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases the world's latest AI advancements while providing a platform for visitors to access AI products and technologies. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Humanoid robots serve popcorn and beverage at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 27, 2025.

The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases the world's latest AI advancements while providing a platform for visitors to access AI products and technologies. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors experience a ride in a next-generation intelligent cockpit system based on a large model by StepFun at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 27, 2025.

The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases the world's latest AI advancements while providing a platform for visitors to access AI products and technologies. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor tries an AI-powered video editing tool at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 27, 2025.

The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases the world's latest AI advancements while providing a platform for visitors to access AI products and technologies. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit a display of smart glasses at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 27, 2025.

The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases the world's latest AI advancements while providing a platform for visitors to access AI products and technologies. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member of Tencent (L) introduces Tairos, an modular embodied intelligence open platform, to visitors at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 27, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases the world's latest AI advancements while providing a platform for visitors to access AI products and technologies. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Visitors learn about a humanoid robot at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 27, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases the world's latest AI advancements while providing a platform for visitors to access AI products and technologies. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Visitors experience smart glasses with payment function at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 27, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases the world's latest AI advancements while providing a platform for visitors to access AI products and technologies. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Visitors try the WPS Office AI system at the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 27, 2025.

The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases the world's latest AI advancements while providing a platform for visitors to access AI products and technologies. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

China Mobile's self-developed robot dogs and humanoid robot dance at the company's booth during the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 27, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases the world's latest AI advancements while providing a platform for visitors to access AI products and technologies. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A visitor takes photos of a product at the booth of XtalPi during the 2025 World AI Conference in east China's Shanghai, July 27, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World AI Conference showcases the world's latest AI advancements while providing a platform for visitors to access AI products and technologies. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

