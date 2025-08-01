Chinese Academy of Engineering unveils list of key emerging AI technologies

Xinhua) 08:19, August 01, 2025

Visitors interact with a robot dog at the 2025 World AI Conference (WAIC) in east China's Shanghai, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) on Thursday released a list of next-generation information engineering and emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that it expects will become hotspots for AI development in the next five to 10 years.

The list includes nearly 300 technologies across three categories.

For innovations in information engineering, it identifies 163 technologies, including 6G communication, multimodal large-scale AI models and super general-purpose agents.

For traditional industry transformation and interdisciplinary integration, the list encompasses 122 emerging technologies, such as computational neuroscience, smart wearables, and an AI-assisted drug design that could catalyze a productivity revolution.

It also highlights 12 AI hotspots that are closely related to daily life, including large AI model technologies, intelligent unmanned systems and embodied intelligence.

According to CAE academician Yu Shaohua, the list aims to enhance public understanding of the future societal impacts of AI while providing strategic reference for AI development plans.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)