Regional preliminaries of China-ASEAN AI+Cultural Tourism Innovation Application Competition held in Shanghai and Beijing

People's Daily Online) 10:10, August 14, 2025

The China-ASEAN AI+Cultural Tourism Innovation Application Competition recently opened its regional preliminaries in east China's Shanghai and China's capital city Beijing.

During the two-day preliminary round held from July 30 to 31 in Beijing, 21 out of 55 projects were selected to advance.

Photo shows a scene of the competition in Beijing. (Photo/China Daily)

The shortlisted teams will join their counterparts from the Vietnam regional preliminary in the final of the competition in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region this September.

Designed to pool artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and attract talents, the competition is part of Guangxi's "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition, also known as the "AI Super League."

Themed "Gathering Wisdom in Beihai, Sailing to ASEAN," the competition seeks to deepen cooperation between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries in digital technology application and promote AI-driven transformation and upgrading of the traditional cultural tourism industry.

The event comprises four stages: registration, preliminary review, regional preliminaries in Shanghai, Beijing, and Vietnam, and the final.

Outstanding teams and projects will receive generous prizes and gain full lifecycle support in their endeavors to seek business opportunities in the ASEAN market, including free computing resources, datasets, three years of rent-free office space in the Beihai AI innovation center, and one-stop services for company registration and project implementation in ASEAN countries, according to credible sources.

The competition is jointly hosted by the municipal government of Beihai, Guangxi's department of culture and tourism and bureau of big data development, as well as the international expo affairs bureau of the region.

