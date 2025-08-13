'Smart agriculture (digital countryside)' innovation competition kicks off in S China's Guangxi

South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region recently launched the 2025 "Smart agriculture (digital countryside)" innovation competition, part of the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition—also known as the "AI Super League"—which began in July 2025 in Nanning, capital of Guangxi.

The 2025 "Smart agriculture (digital countryside)" innovation competition, themed "empowering agriculture and farmers through digital and AI technologies," focuses on smart agriculture and digital technology-driven rural development.

The event calls for entries centering on smart agriculture that are feasible to be implemented within Guangxi or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.

The entries must comply with China's laws and regulations on data security and personal information protection, according to credible sources.

The judging panel will assess submissions according to the criteria of innovation, technical sophistication, practicality, scalability, and completeness.

The competition particularly welcomes forward-looking, creative proposals from student teams.

