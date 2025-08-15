Young people shine in "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition

The 2025 China-ASEAN "AI+Cross-Border E-Commerce" Innovative Application Competition is launched. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

Chen Shengji, 19, is from Indonesia and is a sophomore majoring in cross-border e-commerce at Guangxi International Business Vocational College in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

For Chen, a typical day begins with switching between several software tools. In addition to using AI tools to generate multilingual livestream sales videos, he keeps a close eye on trending market dynamics across Southeast Asia.

Having spent two years in Nanning, Guangxi, Chen has developed a sharp eye for emerging opportunities in "AI + cross-border e-commerce" and has long aspired to carve out his own space in the sector.

A team member practices livestreaming promotion skills for the 2025 China-ASEAN "AI+Cross-Border E-Commerce" Innovative Application Competition. (Photo/Fu Xuantong)

His entrepreneurial ambitions found the perfect testing ground when the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition kicked off in Guangxi on July 19. On the same day, the 2025 China-ASEAN "AI+Cross-Border E-Commerce" Innovative Application Competition—part of the "Scenario Breakthrough" Application Innovation Contest, one of the three major contests under the "AI for All" competition—was launched simultaneously.

Chen joined four Chinese students to form an international team for the 2025 China-ASEAN "AI+Cross-Border E-Commerce" Innovative Application Competition.

Two members specializing in livestreaming manage cross-border e-commerce platform operations in virtual simulation environments. Another two, skilled in design, use AI tools to optimize promotional materials for ASEAN products. Chen, fluent in three languages, uses AI tools to create multilingual livestream sales videos, ensuring that everything from product selection to flavor descriptions and visual presentation reflects authentic local characteristics.

Ouyang Wangzi delivers his pitch presentation. (Photo courtesy of the Beihai big data development bureau)

"Guangxi shares geographic proximity and cultural affinity with ASEAN nations, giving us similar AI application scenarios. This ASEAN-oriented competition offers tremendous market potential, with industry mentors and investment institution representatives serving as judges. It's an excellent opportunity for 'low-cost trial and error plus high-value exposure,'" Chen said.

With guidance from instructors, the team has mastered the complete cross-border e-commerce workflow—from product selection and pricing to customer service—transforming classroom learning into practical experience. The college has also provided strong support in aspects like market research, resource coordination, and risk management.

Meanwhile, the China-ASEAN AI+Cultural Tourism Innovation Application Competition, also under the "Scenario Breakthrough" Application Innovation Contest, was launched.

At the venue of the regional preliminary round in Shanghai, 22-year-old CEO Ouyang Wangzi confidently took the stage with his seal-shaped AI mascot "Baobao" for his pitch.

An instructor provides cross-border e-commerce training to participants of the 2025 China-ASEAN "AI+Cross-Border E-Commerce" Innovative Application Competition. (People's Daily Online/Feng Xiaohui)

Ouyang, 22, an industrial engineering student at Shanghai University, has already founded two companies before graduation. His second company, Shanghai Rongyin Technology Co., Ltd., established late last year, secured orders from multiple listed companies and local cultural tourism organizations within just three months for its self-developed AI mascot, generating revenue exceeding 10 million yuan (about $1.39 million).

"Traditional cultural and creative products lack interactive functions, while intelligent plushies enable users to learn cultural stories through conversation," Ouyang said. His team embedded "AI brains" into plush toys, turning "Baobao" into a "smart carrier" that integrates cultural elements of Beihai city in Guangxi with multilingual ASEAN interactions.

"Through this competition, our products have gained recognition from an increasing number of enterprises and organizations, opening up broader market opportunities," he said.

Guangxi's "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition is providing a platform for young entrepreneurs like Chen and Ouyang to excel in the AI sector.

The China-ASEAN AI+Cultural Tourism Innovation Application Competition is launched. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

