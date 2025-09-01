China launches first national science popularization month

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- China launched its first national science popularization month on Monday, starting a 30-day nationwide carnival of science.

Organized by the China Association for Science and Technology, the activities will spotlight scientific innovation achievements, celebrate the scientific spirit and the legacy of scientists, and make science accessible to the public.

Opening ceremonies were held at the National Communication Center For Science and Technology and the China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing -- with more than a hundred related exhibitions and activities planned for September. Among them is a special exhibition on Chinese scientists during the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

China's revised Science and Technology Popularization Law, which took effect on December 25, 2024, designated September as the annual national science popularization month.

