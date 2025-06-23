Latest global rankings show shift in global research landscape

Xinhua) 08:08, June 23, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 7, 2024 shows a drone performance in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Beyond the Nature Index, numerous global rankings have also highlighted Asia's growing influence, particularly China's significant contributions to worldwide scientific research.

LONDON, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China's contribution to world-class science is advancing at a remarkable pace, further extending its lead in research output, according to calendar-year data for 2024 released in the latest Nature Index Research Leaders report.

Asian countries as a whole have gained greater prominence, while Western institutions have seen a decline in the number of top positions held within the rankings.

An increasing number of experts believe these data indicate a fundamental transformation in the global research landscape, with scientific and research leadership shifting from the West to the East.

CHINA MAINTAINS TOP SPOT

In 2023, China surpassed the United States to claim the top position for the first time in the Nature Index Research Leaders list, which ranks countries, territories, and institutions based on their contributions to papers published in 145 leading health and natural sciences journals.

Over the past year, China's leadership has expanded rapidly.

This video screenshot taken at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 22, 2025 shows Shenzhou-20 astronaut Chen Dong leaving China's orbiting space station for extravehicular activities. The Shenzhou-20 crew on board China's orbiting space station completed their mission's first series of extravehicular activities on Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency. (Xinhua/Li Yanchen)

According to the latest data, China's lead over the United States in the Nature Index database has grown more than fourfold in just one year. The country's Share -- the Nature Index's key metric of author contributions to high-quality research -- reached 32,122, a 17.4 percent increase from 2023. The region now has eight institutions in the top 10, compared to seven last year.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) retained its top position. The University of Science and Technology of China ranked third, while Zhejiang University (Share 819.57) rose from tenth to fourth place.

Magdalena Skipper, editor-in-chief at Nature, told Xinhua in an exclusive interview earlier this year that China's increasingly mature and impactful contributions to global research have been recognized not only in the Nature Index, but also in other major rankings and evaluation systems for scientific output.

According to the Global Innovation Index 2024 released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), China continues to lead the world for the second consecutive year with 26 of the top 100 science and technology innovation clusters, further establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing economies in innovation over the past decade.

"It is, of course, a testament to China's systematic investment in research and education, as well as its recognition of the importance of international collaboration," said Skipper.

This photo taken with a mobile phone on May 7, 2025 shows visitors visiting the booth of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) during 2025 Intersolar Europe exhibition in Munich, Germany. (Xinhua/Huang Yan)

ASIA ENJOYS GREATER DOMINANCE

Countries across Asia have shown strong growth in research output. In addition to China, South Korea and India were the other two countries in the top 10 to increase their adjusted Share from 2023 -- by 4.1 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

South Korea, for instance, moved up from eighth to seventh in the Research Leaders 2025 ranking and increased its adjusted Share in biological sciences by more than 11 percent. The country also advanced from sixth to fourth place in the physical sciences.

Singapore also distinguished itself with recent performance, rising to 16th place from 18th and posting a 7 percent increase -- the second-largest among the top 20 countries after China. Its adjusted Share in earth and environmental sciences papers grew by more than 19 percent from 2023 to 2024, while its adjusted Share in health sciences rose by over 23 percent.

Japan, however, was an exception, recording a 9 percent decrease.

The success of other Asian countries may also reflect a focus on green technology and materials, which are accounting for an increasing share of research articles in the database.

A visitor experiences a VR interactive system at the China Pavilion of Thailand National Science and Technology Fair 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 11, 2023. Thailand's annual science and technology exhibition kicked off in Bangkok on Friday, aiming to promote cooperation in science and technology between Southeast Asia and the global forefront. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

According to the World Economic Forum, Asia is also emerging as a global hub for technology and innovation. By 2030, Asia's fintech revenues are expected to surpass those of North America.

In the latest Global Innovation Index (GII) rankings, the five leading science and technology clusters globally are all located in East Asia, with China accounting for three of them.

Data from the Nature Index also suggests that China-based researchers are increasing their collaboration with scientists in other Asian countries.

This growing cooperation is helping to strengthen the research capabilities of other Asian nations, as reflected in the latest calendar-year data from the Nature Index.

THE WEST'S DECLINE IN SHARE

Joanne Carney, chief government relations officer at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), warns that the United States has "clearly crossed a threshold into actively abdicating our position as a global leader in research and development and innovation."

Previously dominant Western countries have experienced a decline in their adjusted Share for the second consecutive year. Canada, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States each recorded decreases of at least 7 percent, while Australia and Germany saw smaller declines of less than 3 percent. The United States' adjusted Share dropped sharply by 10.1 percent.

Western research institutions also continue to fall in the annual Nature Index Research Leaders rankings. Major contributors to high-quality science, such as Germany's Max Planck Society and France's National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), have both dropped several places. The Max Planck Society fell from fourth to ninth place, while CNRS exited the top 10 for the first time, now ranking 13th.

U.S. institutions have also seen significant declines. Stanford University dropped from sixth place overall in 2022 to 15th in 2023 and 16th in 2024. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ranked 17th in 2024, down from 14th the previous year. Harvard University, despite maintaining second place, recorded a 17.5 percent decrease in adjusted Share in 2024.

"The data reflect a profound shift in the global research landscape," Simon Baker, chief editor of Nature Index, said: "China's continued investment in science and technology is translating into rapid sustained growth in high-quality research output, which in areas such as physical sciences and chemistry is now far outstripping previously dominant Western nations, including the United States."

