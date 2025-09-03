Port in S China's Guangxi becomes major hub for ASEAN fruit imports

September 03, 2025

Durian imports through Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have surged 50 percent this year, highlighting the growing appetite for the Southeast Asian fruit among Chinese consumers, according to a major logistics company.

Guangxi Huanyu International Logistics Co., which specializes in fruit imports from ASEAN countries, has seen demand for durians from Thailand and other regional producers jump significantly, said Ning Yan, the company's head.

Customs officers inspect cargo at Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Zhanghui)

A leading Thai durian producer and exporter shipped more than 20 million yuan ($2.8 million) worth of premium Monthong durians to China through Qinzhou Port this year, with most bound for the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta regions.

The company monitors each step of its logistics operations to maintain freshness and quality. "As long as the route works, Qinzhou Port is our first choice," its executive told Ning.

Qinzhou Port is a key gateway for Guangxi's opening-up to ASEAN and a hub on the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. Ten years ago, Huanyu Logistics, which began by exporting seafood, established a team at the port to sell Guangxi's seafood worldwide.

Fruits imported from ASEAN countries are sold at a market in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

The port handled fewer than 100 million tonnes of cargo annually at the time but offered significant growth potential.

In 2017, Qinzhou Port was designated as an official entry point for fruit imports, with plans to launch an express route. Recognizing Huanyu Logistics' strong experience and expertise, port officials invited the company to help expand ASEAN fruit import services.

Shifting from seafood exports to fresh produce imports required boldness. Ning said the company's confidence stemmed from China's rapidly evolving consumer market.

In 2024, Guangxi imported 2.488 million tonnes of fruits worth 34.89 billion yuan from ASEAN countries, more than one-third of China's total fruit imports from the region.

After years of development, Qinzhou Port, once insignificant in fruit imports, has become a major maritime gateway for ASEAN fruits.

Photo shows a busy scene at Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Zhanghui)

In 2024, Qinzhou Port added 239 new import and export product categories. Its cargo throughput surpassed 200 million tonnes, sea-rail intermodal trains made more than 10,000 trips along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, and the total import and export value of goods handled by provinces and cities along the corridor through Qinzhou Port increased 31.3 percent from the previous year.

