In pics: Fangchenggang in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 14:19, July 23, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows vessels sailing in the waters of Fangchenggang Port area in Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Fangchenggang, named after its port, is located at the China-Vietnam border and serves as a crucial hub of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. The city is also situated on the shoreline of the Beibu Gulf and features seaside tourist attractions such as piers and beaches. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows people enjoying their leisure time on a beach at a scenic area in Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Fangchenggang, named after its port, is located at the China-Vietnam border and serves as a crucial hub of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. The city is also situated on the shoreline of the Beibu Gulf and features seaside tourist attractions such as piers and beaches. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows a view of Fangchenggang Port in Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Fangchenggang, named after its port, is located at the China-Vietnam border and serves as a crucial hub of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. The city is also situated on the shoreline of the Beibu Gulf and features seaside tourist attractions such as piers and beaches. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows a view of Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Fangchenggang, named after its port, is located at the China-Vietnam border and serves as a crucial hub of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. The city is also situated on the shoreline of the Beibu Gulf and features seaside tourist attractions such as piers and beaches. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows a view of Fangchenggang Port in Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Fangchenggang, named after its port, is located at the China-Vietnam border and serves as a crucial hub of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. The city is also situated on the shoreline of the Beibu Gulf and features seaside tourist attractions such as piers and beaches. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows a view of Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Fangchenggang, named after its port, is located at the China-Vietnam border and serves as a crucial hub of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. The city is also situated on the shoreline of the Beibu Gulf and features seaside tourist attractions such as piers and beaches. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Kids enjoy their leisure time at a scenic area in Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2025. Fangchenggang, named after its port, is located at the China-Vietnam border and serves as a crucial hub of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. The city is also situated on the shoreline of the Beibu Gulf and features seaside tourist attractions such as piers and beaches. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows people enjoying their leisure time on a beach at a scenic area in Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Fangchenggang, named after its port, is located at the China-Vietnam border and serves as a crucial hub of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. The city is also situated on the shoreline of the Beibu Gulf and features seaside tourist attractions such as piers and beaches. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows a view of Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Fangchenggang, named after its port, is located at the China-Vietnam border and serves as a crucial hub of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. The city is also situated on the shoreline of the Beibu Gulf and features seaside tourist attractions such as piers and beaches. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows a view of Fangchenggang Port in Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Fangchenggang, named after its port, is located at the China-Vietnam border and serves as a crucial hub of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. The city is also situated on the shoreline of the Beibu Gulf and features seaside tourist attractions such as piers and beaches. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People enjoy their leisure time on a beach at a scenic area in Fangchenggang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2025. Fangchenggang, named after its port, is located at the China-Vietnam border and serves as a crucial hub of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. The city is also situated on the shoreline of the Beibu Gulf and features seaside tourist attractions such as piers and beaches. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)