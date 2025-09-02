Tourism creates jobs for residents in S China's Guangxi

September 02, 2025

An aerial view shows a resettlement community in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Zhanghui)

Using a development model that combines relocation and tourism-driven jobs, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has helped lift previously impoverished people out of poverty.

Some 4,659 people from 1,226 households now live comfortably in the Shuanglonggou resettlement community after moving to escape poverty.

The former mountain residents now live in a modern community with new apartment buildings, paved roads and facilities including a service center, health station and children's activity room.

For residents, their new home is no longer just about shelter but about opportunity, thanks to the tourism boom outside their doors.

Drawing on its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of festivals and celebrations, Rongshui, known as the "land of a hundred festivals," has developed into a popular tourism destination that attracts visitors from across China.

Tourists photograph scenery at Shuanglonggou scenic area in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of Shuanglonggou scenic area)

A few hundred meters from the community lies the Shuanglonggou scenic area, where forests shade winding streams and amusement facilities offer experiences to visitors.

Mengwu Miao Village cultural experience park, a national 4A scenic spot located in the Shuanglonggou scenic area, introduces visitors to the vibrant culture of the Miao ethnic group through a wide array of folk cultural experiences, including intangible cultural heritage displays, live performances and culinary delights.

Growing visitor numbers have made tourism a key income source for residents.

The Mengwu Miao Village cultural park offers jobs in security, administration, landscaping, cleaning and accommodation management, prioritizing resettled residents, according to Li Weiguang, the park manager.

Li said locals can also sell handicrafts and perform in cultural shows at the park for income.

Local resident Yang Bin is one beneficiary of the county's tourism jobs program.

Tourists and locals celebrate a traditional Miao festival at Mengwu Miao Village cultural park in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of Mengwu Miao Village cultural experience park)

Compared to farming in the mountains, Yang now works as a shuttle bus driver at the Shuanglonggou scenic area, enjoying a more stable life. He works nine-to-five shifts and earns more than 3,000 yuan ($420) monthly.

"It's much more comfortable working here than in the mountains," he said. "Since I work near home, I can go home for lunch and rest briefly. The company offers holiday gifts, and if you do well, there are bonuses."

After four years on the job, Yang speaks proudly about his newfound stability.

With tourism flourishing, resettlement sites in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County are seeing poverty alleviation efforts evolve into a sustainable development model that reinforces poverty reduction gains and supports rural revitalization

