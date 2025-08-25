Construction of Pinglu Canal in full swing in Qinzhou, China's Guangxi

August 25, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 24, 2025 shows the construction site of a bridge over the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. At present, the construction of Pinglu Canal is in full swing. The builders have overcome the unfavorable factors caused by high temperature, typhoon and heavy rainfall to ensure that the construction is advanced as scheduled.

As a core project of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, the Pinglu Canal spans approximately 134.2 km, crossing Nanning and Qinzhou in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and flowing into the Beibu Gulf. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

