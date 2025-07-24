Golden Chinese scholar tree flowers enter harvest season in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:34, July 24, 2025

Photo shows golden Chinese scholar tree flowers at a family farm in Baibao township, Quanzhou county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The harvest season for golden Chinese scholar tree flowers has recently arrived in Quanzhou county, known as "home of golden Chinese scholar trees," in Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

At a family farm's planting base in Baibao township of the county, Jiang Wentian and his wife Tang Yanxiu harvested golden Chinese scholar tree flowers on July 16.

The planting area of golden Chinese scholar trees in Quanzhou county has reached 300,000 mu (20,000 hectares), and over 60,000 farming households are engaged in the cultivation of the tree species.

The total output of golden Chinese scholar tree flowers this year is expected to surpass 22,000 tonnes, generating an estimated annual output value exceeding 1.1 billion yuan ($153.29 million).

A farmer harvests golden Chinese scholar tree flowers in Baibao township, Quanzhou county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Harvested golden Chinese scholar tree flowers are transported via a transport facility at a family farm in Baibao township, Quanzhou county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Farmers carry golden Chinese scholar tree flowers in Baibao township, Quanzhou county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Farmers process golden Chinese scholar tree flowers in Baibao township, Quanzhou county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)



