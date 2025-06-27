Home>>
Pastoral summer scene unfolds on Sangke Grassland in Xiahe, NW China's Gansu
(People's Daily Online) 09:36, June 27, 2025
|Photo shows the picturesque summer view of Sangke Grassland in Xiahe county, Gannan Tibetan autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Xi Juanjuan)
In midsummer, the Sangke Grassland in Xiahe county, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, enters its most picturesque season.
Situated at an average altitude of 3,000 meters, the vast grassland stretches endlessly like a giant green carpet, rolling toward the distant horizon.
Herds of cattle and sheep roam leisurely on the grassland, while Tibetan-style tents are scattered across the area like stars, constituting a harmonious and enchanting portrait of ecological beauty against a backdrop of blue skies and white clouds.
