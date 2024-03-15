Home>>
Trending in China｜Mongolian yurts: The floating castles of the grasslands
(People's Daily App) 16:36, March 15, 2024
Across expansive grasslands, the sight of white yurts effortlessly captures the attention of passersby. Scattered across lush, verdant green landscapes, they resemble storytellers recounting tales of ancient nomadic life, exuding the romance and practicality inherent in this way of living.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
