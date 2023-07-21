Herdsman in Inner Mongolia completes 100 km livestock transfer in 3 days

People's Daily Online) 10:50, July 21, 2023

Gangsulede, a young herdsman born after 1990 in Abaga Banner, Xilingol League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, recently completed a transfer of his livestock to a summer pasture over 100 kilometers away, all in just three days.

Each year in midsummer, herders across the autonomous region embark on the migration, taking their livestock to summer pastures in an ancient tradition that echoes the region's nomadic culture. The practice of rotational grazing serves to conserve pastures and support the rehabilitation of natural ones.

Gangsulede, a young herdsman born after 1990, and others assist a cow in calving in Abaga Banner, Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/Cui Boqun)

Raised in a pastoral area, Gangsulede ventured into city life to become an illustrator. However, after several years, he and his wife found their hearts yearning for the grassland, prompted them to return to their hometown with their family three years ago.

"It was only after I returned to the grassland that I realized my love for this land was even stronger than I had imagined. That's why I think it's the best decision I ever made," Gangsulede said.

Horses race across the grassland in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/Cui Boqun)

A few years ago, Gangsulede illustrated a children's picture book about the traditional nomadic herding lifestyle, aiming to share nomadic culture with young people.

During Gangsulede's journey to the summer pasture, one of his cows welcomed a new calf.

"Every day, the grassland welcomes new life, including calves, lambs, birds, and rabbits. It's such a romantic scene," he said.

"What we pass on is a nomadic spirit, which means reverence for nature, following nature's laws, and a love for the grassland and life," said Gangsulede, adding that it's the younger generation's duty to embrace and propagate this spirit.

A photo of Gangsulede, a herdsman born after 1990, amid the transfer of his livestock to a summer pasture in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/Cui Boqun)

A photo captures a scene during the livestock transfer to a summer pasture in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/Cui Boqun)

