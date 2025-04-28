We Are China

Ethnic dress highlighted at tea garden fashion show in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:05, April 28, 2025

Models showcase ethnic dress on the runway in a tea garden in Mengsa town, Gengma Dai and Wa Autonomous County, Lincang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zeng Zhihui)

A vibrant costume show showcasing local ethnic cultures was held at a tea garden in Mengsa town, Gengma Dai and Wa Autonomous County, Lincang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province on on April 23, 2025.

The show featured garments adorned with silver ornaments of the Wa ethnic group, woven brocade of the Dai ethnic group, and crafts representing other local communities, captivating spectators with their blend of tradition and modernity.

Jin Linzhen, a designer from the Dai community, said that while Dai costumes were once primarily reserved for festivals and performances, they are now being created for daily wear.

“We’re preserving traditional elements while ensuring comfort and practicality so that they can be integrated into everyday life,” Jin said.

Photo shows a model wearing ethnic attire in a tea garden in Mengsa town, Gengma Dai and Wa Autonomous County, Lincang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zeng Zhihui)

Aerial view of a tea garden in Mengsa town, Gengma Dai and Wa Autonomous County, Lincang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Lincang Municipal Committee)

