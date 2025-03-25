Trending in China | Mulberry silk: 'Queen of fibers'

(People's Daily App) 15:27, March 25, 2025

Mulberry silk is a natural protein fiber collected from silkworm cocoons. The soft, smooth and glossy fabric is commonly known as the "queen of fibers" in China. It is widely used in high-end clothing and home textiles, combining comfort and luxury.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)