Trending in China | Mulberry silk: 'Queen of fibers'
(People's Daily App) 15:27, March 25, 2025
Mulberry silk is a natural protein fiber collected from silkworm cocoons. The soft, smooth and glossy fabric is commonly known as the "queen of fibers" in China. It is widely used in high-end clothing and home textiles, combining comfort and luxury.
