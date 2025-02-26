Model casting of 2025 China Int'l Fashion Week kicks off in Beijing
Models attend the casting of 2025 China International Fashion Week in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2025. The model casting kicked off here on Tuesday, ahead of the event's opening on March 21. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
