Stunning face and costume change
(People's Daily App) 16:10, April 24, 2025
Watch this incredible Wuju Opera performer masterfully transform faces and costumes in seconds! Wuju Opera, a traditional Chinese art form from Zhejiang Province, beautifully blends drama, music and acrobatics. This mesmerizing skill showcases the richness of China's cultural heritage.
