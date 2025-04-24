Stunning face and costume change

April 24, 2025

Watch this incredible Wuju Opera performer masterfully transform faces and costumes in seconds! Wuju Opera, a traditional Chinese art form from Zhejiang Province, beautifully blends drama, music and acrobatics. This mesmerizing skill showcases the richness of China's cultural heritage.

