Children perform at Peking Opera new year gala in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:33, January 06, 2025

A child wears make-up before a Peking Opera new year gala in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Children perform at a Peking Opera new year gala in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Children perform at a Peking Opera new year gala in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Children perform at a Peking Opera new year gala in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

