Children perform at Peking Opera new year gala in Tianjin
(Xinhua) 08:33, January 06, 2025
A child wears make-up before a Peking Opera new year gala in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Children perform at a Peking Opera new year gala in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Children perform at a Peking Opera new year gala in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Children perform at a Peking Opera new year gala in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
