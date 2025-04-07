Chinese Opera Season 2025 kicks off in Vienna

Xinhua) 08:23, April 07, 2025

Artists perform "The Legend of the White Snake" Wu Opera in Vienna, capital of Austria, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Zhao Dingzhe/Xinhua)

Ming Wenjun, president of the China Opera Research Society, officially launched the season, highlighting that the diversity of theatrical styles presented reflects a core value of Chinese culture-harmony in diversity.

VIENNA, April 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Opera Season 2025 opened here on Saturday night with a performance of the traditional Wu Opera "The Legend of the White Snake", marking the beginning of a series of Chinese operatic performances in the Austrian capital.

A total of eight productions will be staged in Vienna this year, featuring a variety of opera styles including Wu Opera, Kunqu Opera and Yue Opera.

The opening performance, staged at Vienna's Das MuTh concert hall, brought to life the classic romantic tale of Bai Suzhen, a woman transformed from a white snake, and her love for the scholar Xu Xian.

Originating in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), Wu Opera is renowned for its blend of dynamic action scenes and traditional performance techniques.

